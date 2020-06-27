Nepal logs its 28th COVID-19 fatality on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, today.

With this recent addition of fatality, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has reached to 28.

A 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari Municipality-7, Kailali died while receiving treatment at the Chitwan-based Bharatpur Hospital at 6:35 am today.

The patient had lung cancer and was undergoing treatment in India. In the course of his treatment, he had been admitted to Chitwan Medical College.

Later, the patient was shifted to Bharatpur Hospital on being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection on June 25. He passed away on Saturday morning at the intensive care unit of the health facility.

The Ministry stated that body of the deceased is being managed with assistance from the Nepali Army.

