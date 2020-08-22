Nepal logs nine Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday, death-toll reaches 146

KATHMANDU: Nine more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.
Two persons died from the highly contagious disease in Sunsari district including a six-year-old girl child and a 67-year-old male.
Similarly, three fatalities — males of ages 61, 58 and 48 — have been reported in Parsa, one of the six districts in the country with highest active cases of infection.
Parsa’s neighbouring Bara district too has recorded a death, that of a 58-year-old male.
Three more male patients lost their lives due to coronavirus transmission, one each from Makawanpur, Bhaktapur and Siraha districts, aged 56, 73 and 68 respectively.
With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has now advanced to 146.
Meanwhile, 634 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 31,117.
