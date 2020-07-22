Nepal logs two more COVID-19 fatalities; death-toll reaches 42

KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42.
According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21.
He had been admitted to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences on Friday, July 17, after having symptoms including high fever, cough, and problems in respiration.
His samples were collected which came out positive for COVID-19. He was placed in a ventilator and receiving treatment.
Likewise, a Chinese national working in Nepal has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday.
