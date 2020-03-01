Nepal loses to Hong Kong by 43 runs

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday lost to Hong Kong by 43 runs in a match under ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament underway in Thailand.

The match was held at Terdthai cricket ground in Bangkok.

Invited to bat first after losing the toss, Hong Kong posted a 155-run target for Nepal. Chasing the target, Nepal managed to score 111 runs in 18.1 overs losing all wickets.

Nepal started well with a 42-run partnership between openers Kushal Malla and Gyanendra Malla in 4.4 overs. However, Nepal lost its balance after losing wickets one after another thereafter.

For Nepal, Captain Gyanendra Malla made the highest 46 runs while Kushal was dismissed for 19. Similarly, Abinash Bohara contributed 12 and Aarif Sheikh made 10 runs.

In the previous match, Nepal had lost to Malaysia by 22 runs. It will face Thailand in its third match on Wednesday.

