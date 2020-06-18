KATHMANDU: People may witness the season’s first ‘Ring of Fire’, the annular phase of solar eclipse, as far as weather permits, from Nepal, India, China, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Taiwan and Guam — on the 21st of June.
NASA mapped the trajectory of the annular solar eclipse which will pass over the aforementioned places. The online portal, timeanddate.com, shows the visibility of the annular solar eclipse on 21 June 2020 in an interactive map.
In Nepal, according to a post from Nepal Astronomical Society, most of the Partial Solar Eclipse can be visible from Dhangadhi and Birendranagar in Sudur Pashchim Province, and Karnali Province respectively, in which more than 90% of the eclipse will occur.
However, the eclipse should be observed with caution and proper measures.
NASO will broadcast the eclipse, live, on its YouTube channel on the very day.
It is to be noted that a solar eclipse usually occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse and there can be two eclipses in a row. However, at other times, three during the same eclipse season can be witnessed.
The Ring of Fire is the second eclipse this season. The first eclipse this season, Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, was witnessed on 5 June 2020, while the third eclipse this season will be on 5 July 2020 — Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.
Also, if you are an astrophile and happen to be in the Sudur Pashchim Province or Karnali Province on the day, you can also enjoy a good sight of Venus.
The time in different capital cities of the provinces is tabled below:
|Capital
|Starting Time
|Mid Time
|Ending Time
|Max Eclipse (%)
|Kathmandu
|10:53:58
|12:41:02
|14:24:35
|85.94
|Biratnagar
|10:58:45
|12:47:04
|14:21:29
|80.64
|Janakpur
|10:55:01
|12:42:50
|14:36:20
|81.89
|Hetauda
|10:52:52
|12:31:58
|14:23:55
|84.90
|Pokhara
|10:50:45
|12:41:59
|14:21:14
|88.25
|Butwal
|10:48:50
|12:35:06
|14:20:02
|86.37
|Birendranagar
|10:45:24
|12:30:18
|14:15:42
|90.35
|Dhagadhi
|10:42:46
|12:26:52
|14:12:42
|91.62
Kathmandu Waste management is important for a clean and healthy environment. Its importance has never been more than during the current coronavirus pandemic. But waste workers across the nation are facing greater risk to their health and livelihood as the country remains under lockdown Read More...
KATHMANDU: A team of researchers have developed a risk calculator to predict an individual’s risk of testing positive for Covid-19 and their outcomes for the disease. The researchers at Cleveland Clinic developed a risk prediction model from the prospective registry of all patients tested for C Read More...
KATHMANDU: With e-commerce booming, Dolma Impact Fund has made an additional investment of one million dollars in Sastodeal.com. Founded in 2011, Sastodeal, a leading local e-commerce company in Nepal has raised $1 million from Dolma Impact Fund alongside other existing shareholders as part of an Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 16 Department of Immigration (DoI) has decided not to charge any late fee or visa renewal fee while extending tourist visas. It had resumed visa services on Monday and had charged visa fee from foreigners for visa extension on Monday and today. On April 8, however, the department Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The 2021 Oscars ceremony was moved to April from February on Monday due to the havoc caused in the movie industry by the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony for film’s highest honors will take place on April 25, 2021, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a stateme Read More...
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: North Korea said Wednesday that it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites in its territory and reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas, nullifying tension-reducing deals reached with South Korea just two years ago. Th Read More...
BEIJING: China says it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a Wednesday briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue a Read More...
KATHMANDU: “Stay Home Stay Safe” is a slogan widely followed by at least 216 countries and territories in the world currently being hit hard by the COVID- 19 pandemic. WHO’s strong guideline says, staying home saves life, whereas maintaining social distance, or physical distance, helps to slow Read More...