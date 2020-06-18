THT Online

KATHMANDU: People may witness the season’s first ‘Ring of Fire’, the annular phase of solar eclipse, as far as weather permits, from Nepal, India, China, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Taiwan and Guam — on the 21st of June.

NASA mapped the trajectory of the annular solar eclipse which will pass over the aforementioned places. The online portal, timeanddate.com, shows the visibility of the annular solar eclipse on 21 June 2020 in an interactive map.

In Nepal, according to a post from Nepal Astronomical Society, most of the Partial Solar Eclipse can be visible from Dhangadhi and Birendranagar in Sudur Pashchim Province, and Karnali Province respectively, in which more than 90% of the eclipse will occur.

However, the eclipse should be observed with caution and proper measures.

NASO will broadcast the eclipse, live, on its YouTube channel on the very day.

It is to be noted that a solar eclipse usually occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse and there can be two eclipses in a row. However, at other times, three during the same eclipse season can be witnessed.

The Ring of Fire is the second eclipse this season. The first eclipse this season, Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, was witnessed on 5 June 2020, while the third eclipse this season will be on 5 July 2020 — Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

Also, if you are an astrophile and happen to be in the Sudur Pashchim Province or Karnali Province on the day, you can also enjoy a good sight of Venus.

The time in different capital cities of the provinces is tabled below:

Capital Starting Time Mid Time Ending Time Max Eclipse (%) Kathmandu 10:53:58 12:41:02 14:24:35 85.94 Biratnagar 10:58:45 12:47:04 14:21:29 80.64 Janakpur 10:55:01 12:42:50 14:36:20 81.89 Hetauda 10:52:52 12:31:58 14:23:55 84.90 Pokhara 10:50:45 12:41:59 14:21:14 88.25 Butwal 10:48:50 12:35:06 14:20:02 86.37 Birendranagar 10:45:24 12:30:18 14:15:42 90.35 Dhagadhi 10:42:46 12:26:52 14:12:42 91.62

