Nepal, Oman to sign labour agreement soon

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Ambassador to Oman, Sharmila Parajuli Dhakal paid a courtesy call on Labour Minister of Oman Dr Mahad bin Saeed bin Ali Baouin at latter’s office.
Ambassador Dhakal congratulated Dr Mahad for his appointment to the post of Labour Minister of Oman.
On the occasion, both of them praised the progress made so far in the labour agreement to be signed between the two countries. They also expressed commitment to move ahead collaborating in days ahead, stated a press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Muscat, Oman.
The Labour Minister shared that Oman is willing to make further collaboration in order to increase the number of Nepali workers there. Similarly, Ambassador Dhakal briefed the Labour Minister about the Oman-related report submitted by Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumer Welfare Committee under the House of Representatives after carrying out the onsite visit of gulf countries including Oman at the beginning of 2020.
Second Secretary at the Nepali Embassy in Oman, Somesh Thapa, Labour Attaché Dinesh Dhakal and office-bearers of Labour Ministry of Oman were also present on the occasion.
