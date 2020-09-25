Nepal Police Sub Inspector found dead in Darchula

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A personnel of Nepal Police was found dead in Mahakali Municipality of Darchula district in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Dhruba Rawal.

SI Rawal was found unconscious on the floor of a hotel toilet at around 4am. He was rushed to the District Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The SI was bleeding from his mouth when he was found at Jayadurga Bhawani Hotel based in Bagabagada in the district headquarters Khalanga, part of Mahakali Municipality. The hotel owner informed police about Rawal this morning.

Chief of Darchula District Police Office (DPO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Padam Bahadur Bista said investigation into the death of the police personnel was underway.

The deceased police officer had been transferred to Huti-based Area Police Office in Vyans Rural Municipality from Dallekh-based police post.

Rawal, the resident of Achham is survived by his wife and two sons who have been living in Dhangadhi.

