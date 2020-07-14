Nepal presents VNR report at High-Level Political Forum of UN Economic and Social Council

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development, convened under the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

According to a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations, Vice-Chair of the National Planning Commission Puspa Raj Kadel presented the VNR report.

As the leader of Nepali delegation, Chair Kadel gave an overview of Nepal’s experience in mainstreaming and implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs) at all levels of the government. “While highlighting the legal, policy-level and institutional frameworks that underpin the aspiration of ‘leaving no one behind’, he also gave an overview of Nepal’s achievements and plans across different goals and targets,” read the statement.

Chair Kadel, while ensuring social justice and environmental resilience, underscored the need to further accelerate the economic pillar of sustainable development. “The COVID-19 pandemic has a huge impact on economic growth and other socio-economic sectors. There is a need for scaled-up financing, multi-stakeholder partnership and global cooperation.”

He also took questions from the representatives of member states and civil society organisations.

The HLPF is the central UN platform that provides political leadership, guidance, and recommendations for the effective implementation, follow-up, and review of the 2030 Agenda whereas VNR is a mechanism through which the Member States showcase their progress made in implementing SDGs, as well as the gaps and challenges facing them.

Nepal’s first VNR was presented in 2017 HLPF. Furthermore, Nepal is among the 47 countries presenting their VNRs this year.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s HLPF is being held virtually from July 7 to 16, 2020, under the theme of ‘Accelerated action and transformative pathways: realising the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development’.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook