Nepal records 118 additional coronavirus cases on Friday; total count stands at 16,649

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 118 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,649.

Of the newly infected, four persons are from Province 1; 20 from Province 2; 51 from Bagmati Province; 13 from Gandaki Province; 12 from Province 5; 15 from Karnali Province; and three from Sudurpaschim Province.

At present, there are 192 active cases of infection in Province 1; 2,044 active cases in Province 2; 457 cases in Bagmati Province; 871 cases in Gandaki Province; 1,675 cases in Province 5; 400 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,964 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.

In the last 24 hours, 120 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 8,011.

At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Solukhumbu, Mustang, Manang, and Humla districts. Meanwhile, six districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Palpa, Achham, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 cases of infection.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the disease stands at 35.

On Thursday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally crossed reached 16,531 with 108 new cases.

