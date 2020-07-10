Nepal records 118 additional coronavirus cases on Friday; total count stands at 16,649

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 118 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Friday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,649.
Of the newly infected, four persons are from Province 1; 20 from Province 2; 51 from Bagmati Province; 13 from Gandaki Province; 12 from Province 5; 15 from Karnali Province; and three from Sudurpaschim Province.
At present, there are 192 active cases of infection in Province 1; 2,044 active cases in Province 2; 457 cases in Bagmati Province; 871 cases in Gandaki Province; 1,675 cases in Province 5; 400 cases in Karnali Province; and 2,964 cases in Sudurpaschim Province.
In the last 24 hours, 120 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 8,011.
At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Solukhumbu, Mustang, Manang, and Humla districts. Meanwhile, six districts — Mahottari, Rautahat, Palpa, Achham, Kailali, and Bajura — have over 500 cases of infection.
No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the disease stands at 35.
On Thursday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally crossed reached 16,531 with 108 new cases.
KAVRE: Two of the four persons who were rescued in an injured state from rain-triggered floods that occurred at two places in Bahrabise Municipality and one place in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, on Wednesday night, were airlifted to Kathmandu this afternoon. Critic Read More...
KATHMANDU: The e-transportation service launched to make Nepal's transport business smart has completed one year of service. E-Transportation has been providing transportation management and vehicle breakdown services. Santosh Mandal, who has been engaged in the IT business in the UK, started the Read More...
EU asks blood agencies to apply for funding - document Says emergency funds could be used for plasma collection Plasma being tested across world for COVID-19 treatments BRUSSELS: The European Union wants to fast-track funding to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma collected from s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Amid the nepotism debate raging in Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed actor/director Pooja Bhatt’s recent tweet on how her father Mahesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films launched more outsiders than the entire industry combined together, including Ranaut. Ranaut' Read More...
KATHMANDU: Javicia Leslie, known for TV shows like God Friended Me and The Family Business has been cast as new Batwoman for the second season of the superhero series at The CW. Leslie has replaced Ruby Rose. According to PTI, the actor will play Ryan Wilder, who also hails from the LGBTQ communi Read More...
WASHINGTON: English actor Thandie Newton turned down a role in 2000 hit Charlie's Angels because of inappropriate comments about her body made by film's top executives while discussing the movie with her. ANI quoted Newton as claiming, "One of the biggest movies I didn't end up doing was because Read More...
KATHMANDU: Grammy-winning country group Lady A, which dropped the word 'Antebellum', has filed a lawsuit against Black singer Anita White who has performed as Lady A for years after the negotiations broke down with her in recent weeks. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, the band is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Charlies Angels star Lucy Liu struggled to get auditions when she was just starting out as an actor in Los Angeles due to racism in Hollywood. "I think I was just too naive and didn't know what was ahead of me or what I was going to be up against...I had some idea when I got to LA, bec Read More...