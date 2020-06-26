Nepal records 360 recoveries in two days

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 360 persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery in the last two days, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population amid its regular media briefing.

Today, 48 persons have been reported to have tested negative for the contagion. Similarly, on Thursday, Nepal witnessed a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 recoveries with 312 persons confirmed to have battled their way through the respiratory infection.

Among the 48 persons recovered on Friday — including eight females and 40 males — 21 persons undergoing treatment at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences have been allowed to return home after testing negative for the infection.

In the same manner, three persons admitted at the COVID-19 Unified Hospital Balambu and Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health Sciences, have reported recovery.

Furthermore, 13 persons accommodated at the Mahila Bikash Karyalaya and four persons kept in Mahendra Higher Secondary School in Tamghas, Gulmi, have tested negative for COVID-19 through the PCR method.

A person quarantined at Malika Higher Secondary School quarantine facility has also recovered from the contraction. Three persons have been discharged from Jaleshwar Hospital.

Those discharged today are natives of Morang, Sunsari, Solukhumbhu, Bara, Rautahat, Ramechhap, Gulmi, and Mahottari districts.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 2,698.

As Nepal grapples with the health crisis brought on by the coronavirus infection, recovery cases which are being reported regularly add a glimmer of hope in difficult times while also bringing loads of appreciation for the frontline health workers for their selfless duty.

