Nepal records 3,637 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday; nationwide tally hits 148,509

KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 3,637 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 148,509 on Thursday.
There are currently 44,877 active cases of infection. Of the active cases, 13,339 patients are in institutional isolation while 31,538 are in home isolation. Meanwhile, 3,751 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country.
A total of 3,215 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far, 102,820 people have recovered from Covid-19.
21 new fatalities have been reported today, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 812.
On Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advanced to 144,872 with 5,743 fresh infections.
