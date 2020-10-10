Nepal records 5000+ single-day infections for the the first time

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal has set yet another record high single day infections as a whopping 5008 Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday.

The nationwide Coronavirus tally as such has leaped to 105,684 on the second day of crossing the 100k mark.

As many as 1229 people who had earlier contracted the disease were discharged upon testing negative for the infection in the last 24 hours. So far, 74,252 people have recovered from Covid in Nepal.

The number of active cases in the country has surpassed 30,000 today. The Health Ministry had earlier stated that another lockdown or some form of prohibitory order could be required when the active cases exceeded 25,000.

Currently, 4686 people are quarantined in various facilities across the country.

Fourteen deaths were reported today after which Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 614.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook