Nepal records highest death toll in single day, 427 covid fatalities till date

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported its highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in a single day. As many as 16 Covid-19 fatalities were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number of deaths in the country to nearly 427, according to data from Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal has more than 6,5000 confirmed cases while global cases have exceeded 31 million whereas the global death-toll is approaching the 1 million mark.

Of the deceased, three are female and 13 are male.

Three females, one each from Makwanpur (17), Lalitpur (58) and Dolakha (52) passes away due to the disease.

Likewise, of the deceased men, two were from Bhakptaur aged 84 and 62, two from Kathmandu aged 58 and 73 and two from Banke aged 50 and 59.

Likewise, a male each from Jhapa (72), Sunsari (49), Parsa (88), Makwanpur (68), Lalitpur (61), Chitwan (55), Rupandehi (67) also succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

On Sunday, ten Covid-19 fatalities were recorded taking the tally to 411.

