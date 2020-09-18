THT Online

KATHMANDU: Over 2000 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s Covid-19 tally moved surpassed 60k.

As many as 2,020 more cases were logged taking the tally to 61,593, on Friday.

The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,383.

There are 9,295 people in institutional isolation while 8, 088 people are in home isolation.

Similarly, 7,736 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 871 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 43,820.

On Thursday, with 1,246 new cases reported, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally moved to 59,573.

