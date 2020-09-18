KATHMANDU: Over 2000 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s Covid-19 tally moved surpassed 60k.
As many as 2,020 more cases were logged taking the tally to 61,593, on Friday.
Read Also: Big jump in single-day Covid cases in Kathmandu valley, over 800 infections reported for the first time
The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,383.
There are 9,295 people in institutional isolation while 8, 088 people are in home isolation.
Similarly, 7,736 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.
Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 871 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 43,820.
On Thursday, with 1,246 new cases reported, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally moved to 59,573.
Read Also: Seven Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Friday, death-toll shifts to 390
KATHMANDU: Fine gold price has risen by a comparatively small margin on Friday after a Rs 900 per tola decline on Thursday. With this, gold price stands at Rs 97,000 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the standard Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Thursday announced the launch of a photo competition depicting culture and festivals of Nepal. According to the press release issued by NTB, the main objective of the competition is to bring hopes into the lives of Nepali people and spread positivity. They a Read More...
BARA: Forest patrol team exchanged gunfire with wood smugglers in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-22 of Bara district past the midnight of Wednesday. The smugglers allegedly transporting logs of sal (Shorea robusta) from the National Forest area surrounding the under-construction Nijgadh Internatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as four fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has advanced to 383. As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, three women and one man lost their lives due to the disease. Read Also: 1,246 infections reported today, Nepal’ Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 882,915 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 1 Read More...
KATHMANDU: He stole hearts in the drama Sungkunkwan Scandal along with winning the best couple award for the same with co-star Song Joon-ki. And with #Alive ruling Netflix, actor Yoo Ah-in is gaining recognition, albeit a little belatedly. October will see his latest work, Voice of Silence, Read More...
PARIS: Paris St Germain earned their first win of the Ligue 1 season as Julian Draxler headed home deep in stoppage time to give the French champions a 1-0 home win over Metz on Wednesday. PSG, missing world record signing Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe, had defender Abdou Diallo sent of Read More...
MANCHESTER: Australian match winners Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell adopted a “hit or bust” attitude to fire the touring side to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday and seal the one-day international series 2-1. The Australians were in desperate trouble when they slumped t Read More...