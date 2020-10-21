Nepal records highest single-day Covid-19 cases; total count hits 144,872 with 5,743 new infections

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 5,743 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 144,872 on Wednesday.

There are currently 44,476 active cases of infection. Of the active cases, 14,676 patients are in institutional isolation while 29,800 in home isolation. Meanwhile, 4,065 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country.

A total of 2,996 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far, 99,605 people have recovered from Covid-19.

26 new fatalities have been reported today, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 791.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advanced to 139,129 with 3,093 fresh infections.

