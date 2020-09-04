KATHMANDU: Nepal recorded back-to-back highest daily coronavirus infections on Thursday and Friday with over 2,500 cases reported in the two consecutive days. With 1,354 infections registered today, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has now advanced to 44,236.
Of the infected, 464 are females while 859 are males.
A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,354 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 25,561 people have recovered from the disease in the country.
Among the new cases, 454 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Read More: 454 coronavirus infections reported in Kathmandu valley on Friday
As of today, there are 18,404 active cases of infection in the country while 6561 people are under quarantine.
Likewise, 14 fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 271.
On Thursday Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached to 42,877 with 1,228 new cases.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Spokesperson at the Ministry, Dr Jageshwar Gautam urged the public to refrain from indulging in activ Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Dwayne Johnson, his wife and their two children tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and have recovered now. Taking to his Instagram on September 3, Johnson posted a long video, giving updates on his health and urging people to take necessary safety precautions Read More...
Kathmandu: The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to nominate its vice-chair Bam Dev Gautam to the National Assembly today. Read Also: NCP decides on Bamdev Gautam’s name for National Assembly nomination Another NA membership hopeful Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada is probab Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 3 The Machhindranath Jatra or the Bunga Dyaḥ Jatra that was due to take place in April has been deferred this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The chariot has been standing stranded at Pulchok for months now. Lalitpur locals on Thursday gathered at Pulchok in a bid Read More...
POKHARA: At least 14 people have lost their lives while 39 others are reported missing after a flash flood swept away settlements in Dhorpatan Municipality-9 of Baglung district on Wednesday night. Police have ascertained the identities of two deceased victims while 39 others are still missing si Read More...
KATHMANDU: American illusionist David Blaine ascended nearly 25,000 feet into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth, and the stunt he called 'Ascension' was livestremed on YouTube. "It's like magic, it feels like I'm floating Read More...
KATHMANDU: Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc — the couple will produce films and series ranging from children's shows to scripted content as a part of the project. It is a major step in the plan of couple — who moved Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, has died aged 90 on September 2. Ehsan along with Kumar's another brother Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and event Read More...