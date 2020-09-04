THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal recorded back-to-back highest daily coronavirus infections on Thursday and Friday with over 2,500 cases reported in the two consecutive days. With 1,354 infections registered today, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally has now advanced to 44,236.

Of the infected, 464 are females while 859 are males.

A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,354 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 25,561 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Among the new cases, 454 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

As of today, there are 18,404 active cases of infection in the country while 6561 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, 14 fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 271.

On Thursday Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached to 42,877 with 1,228 new cases.

