Nepal register 8-wicket win over USA in Tri-Nation Series

THT Online

KATHMANDU: With the brilliant bowling spell by Sandeep Lamichhane and Sushan Bhari, Nepal registered an eight-wicket win against the United States of America in the Tri-Nation Series of the ICC World Cup Cricket League Two held at Tribhuvan University cricket stadium in Kirtipur, today.

In the second win for Nepal against the USA, the spinner duo Lamichhane and Bhari demolished the US batting order for the mere total of 35 runs in 12 overs. Lamichhane took six wickets and Bhari chipped four.

Batting first, US opener XM Marshall top-scored 16 runs while none of the other batsmen managed to score a double-digit under the heavy suppression of Lamichhane’s 6-1-16-6 and Bhari’s 3-1-5-4 innings.

Nepal, despite the small target, had a shaky start as it lost openers Gyanendra Mall and Subash Khakurel in the second over before the partnership of Paras Khadka and Dipendra Singh Airee chased down the target in just 5.1 overs, securing an easy win for the country.

In the 34-run partnership, Khadka and Airee scored 15 runs each, not out. NP Kenjige took the only two wickets for the US.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook