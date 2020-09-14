THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 1,170 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 55,329.

The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 15,393.

There are 8,118 people in institutional isolation while 7,275 people are in home isolation.

Similarly, 6892 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country.

Following an improvement in their condition, a good number of 879 people have been discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,576.

On Sunday, 1,039 new cases had surfaced with which the tally had shifted to 54,159.

