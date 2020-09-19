THT Online

KATHMANDU: More than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s Covid-19 tally has surpassed 62,000.

As many as 1,204 cases of the coronavirus infection were logged taking the tally to 62,797, on Saturday.

The total number of active cases in the country has reached 17,129, as of today.

A total of 9,153 people have been reported to be placed in institutional isolation while 7,976 people are in home isolation.

Likewise, 7,735 people have been placed in quarantine facilities in across the country.

Following an improvement in their health condition, 1,447 people have been reported to be discharged from the health facilities, taking the total number of recoveries to 45,267.

A total of 2,020 new cases, considerably, the highest were reported on Friday, totalling Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 61,593.

