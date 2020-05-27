Nepal reports first 100-plus single day cases, tally soars to 886

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Health Ministry has reported 114 new cases of coronavirus infection which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 886.

This is the first time more than 100 cases have been listed in a single day.

The new infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Provincial Laboratory in Pokhara, Rapti Academy of Health Sciences in Dang, Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre in Hetauda, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar.

Of the infected, 36 cases hail from Rautahat, 17 from Jhapa, 16 from Banke, and 15 from Dang. Likewise, 11 cases are from Saptari, seven from Bara, six from Baglung, three from Rukum East, two from Siraha, and one from Makawanpur.

Details of the infected persons:

District Number of Cases Age-Group Sex Rautahat (one currently in Bara) 36 13-50 1 Female; 21 Males; 14 Undisclosed Jhapa 17 19-57 Males Banke 16 19-46 Males Dang 15 17-42 1 Female; 7 Males; 7 Undisclosed Saptari 11 17-56 1 Female; 10 Males Bara 7 22-52 1 Female; 6 Males Baglung 6 19-27 Males Rukum East 3 15-23 1 Female; 2 Males Siraha (one currently in Saptari) 2 35 and 39 Males Makawanpur 1 25 Female

As of today, 47 districts have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. As many as 103 cases have been detected in seven districts of Province 1, 324 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2, and 39 cases in 11 districts of Bagmati Province.

Likewise, 13 cases have been reported in four districts of Gandaki Province, 365 cases in nine districts of Province 5, 25 cases in three districts of Karnali Province, and 17 cases in five districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

With this, as of today, 796 males and 90 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.

Meanwhile, 28 people have been discharged from various health facilities across the country taking the total number of recoveries to 183, wherein 142 are males while 41 are females.

