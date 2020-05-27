Nepal | May 27, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Nepal reports first 100-plus single day cases, tally soars to 886

Nepal reports first 100-plus single day cases, tally soars to 886

Published: May 27, 2020 4:42 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Health Ministry has reported 114 new cases of coronavirus infection which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 886.

This is the first time more than 100 cases have been listed in a single day.

The new infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Provincial Laboratory in Pokhara, Rapti Academy of Health Sciences in Dang, Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre in Hetauda, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar.

Of the infected, 36 cases hail from Rautahat, 17 from Jhapa, 16 from Banke, and 15 from Dang. Likewise, 11 cases are from Saptari, seven from Bara, six from Baglung, three from Rukum East, two from Siraha, and one from Makawanpur.

Details of the infected persons: 

District Number of Cases Age-Group Sex
Rautahat (one currently in Bara) 36 13-50 1 Female; 21 Males; 14 Undisclosed
Jhapa 17 19-57 Males
Banke 16 19-46 Males
Dang 15 17-42 1 Female; 7 Males; 7 Undisclosed
Saptari 11 17-56 1 Female; 10 Males
Bara 7 22-52 1 Female; 6 Males
Baglung 6 19-27 Males
Rukum East 3 15-23 1 Female; 2 Males
Siraha (one currently in Saptari) 2 35 and 39 Males
Makawanpur 1 25 Female

As of today, 47 districts have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. As many as 103 cases have been detected in seven districts of Province 1, 324 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2, and 39 cases in 11 districts of Bagmati Province.

Likewise, 13 cases have been reported in four districts of Gandaki Province, 365 cases in nine districts of Province 5, 25 cases in three districts of Karnali Province, and 17 cases in five districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

With this, as of today, 796 males and 90 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.

Meanwhile, 28 people have been discharged from various health facilities across the country taking the total number of recoveries to 183, wherein 142 are males while 41 are females.

VIDEO: Nationwide COVID-19 count soars to 886 will 114 new cases

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Ministry of Health reported highest single-day cases on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...

Police recover buried-body of teenager, family held for questioning

NAWALPARASI: Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl buried in Susta Rural Municipality-3 of West Nawalarasi, today. Locals, on suspicion that the girl might have been killed and buried, have demanded an investigation into the case. Police have taken into custody family members of the dece Read More...

In Pictures: Protest in Kathmandu demanding justice for caste-based violence in Rukum west

Kathmandu, May 26 Read Also 15 including ward chair arrested in connection with Dalit youth’s killing in Rukum west Chaurjahari victims’ families refuse autopsy till missing are found dead or alive   Nepal Police personnel seen in PPEs in Kathmandu on Tuesday as they st Read More...

Photo Gallery: Water, water everywhere!

Read More...

Opinion: Let’s focus on experience economy and aesthetic capitalism

Kathmandu, May 26 Let’s learn to give credit where it’s due. We have not realised the importance of aesthetics in the economy. As Amartya Sen points out, we’ve always been preoccupied with the doctrinaire view of how the economy works and how a country prospers, and we have been keeping a b Read More...

All-party meet held in Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: An all-party meeting under the convenorship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was held today at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar. According to Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the all-party meeting has concluded after nearly three hours of discussion, wherein vari Read More...

Sajha Party

Sajha Party demands amendments in provisions for MCC compact

KATHMANDU: The Sajha Party has demanded that the goverment make necessary amendments in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, or else, scrap the project if amendments are not going to be made. The party, in a statement issued Tuesday, said that it takes Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli' Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 345,400

LONDON: More than 5.5 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 345,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Here Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times