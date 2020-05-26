THT Online

KATHMANDU: Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 90 new cases of coronavirus infection which has taken the Covid-19 case tally to 772 in the country.

This is the highest single-day total recorded in Nepal, so far.

The new infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Provincial Laboratory in Rupandehi, Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi, Provincial Hospital and Regional Veterinary Laboratory in Surkhet, Rapti Academy of Health Sciences in Dang, and in Pokhara.

Of the infected, 26 cases hail from Kapilvastu, 22 from Rautahat and 12 from Surkhet. Likewise, eight cases from Banke, five from Siraha, three from Bara, two each from Mahottari, Arghakhanchi, Gulmi and Syangja, one each from Dhanusha, Rupandehi, Kailali and Achham have been reported.

Additionally, two people from Jumla, working in Bara, have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Details of the infected persons:

District Number of cases Age-Group Sex Kapilvastu 26 2 to 55 1 Female; 25 Males Rautahat 22 4 to 48 1 Female; 21 Males Surkhet 12 9 to 49 1 Female; 11 Males Banke 8 20 to 46 Males Siraha 5 18 to 29 Males Bara 3 19 to 35 Males Jumla (currently in Bara) 2 35 and 36 Males Mahottari 2 30 and 35 Males Arghakhanchi 2 19 and 43 Males Gulmi 2 Undisclosed Males Syangja 2 20 and 29 Males Dhanusha 1 22 Male Rupandehi 1 22 Male Kailali 1 Undisclosed Male Achham 1 Undisclosed Male

All the infected persons are reported to be in a normal condition and are in touch with health workers.

As of today, 46 districts have witnessed the transmission of Covid-19. As many as 86 cases have been detected in seven districts of Province 1, 268 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2, and 38 cases in 11 districts of Bagmati Province.

Likewise, seven cases have been reported in four districts of Gandaki Province, 331 cases in eight districts of Province 5, 25 cases in three districts of Karnali Province, and 17 cases in five districts of Sudurpaschim Province.

