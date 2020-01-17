Nepal seeks extensive discussion on MCC

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, January 16

Senior Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has stressed on the need for extensive discussion on the American government’s Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) programme.

“I understand there is a lot of scepticism among the public about the programme right now, so any decision we take regarding it must be taken by keeping our national interest in mind and for this extensive discussion among all stakeholders is a must,” said the ruling party leader, speaking with journalists at an interaction jointly organised by NCP (NCP) and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal in Rautahat district headquarters Gaur today.

When asked about the alliance between his party and Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal for the upcoming National Assembly election, Nepal noted that both parties had played a significant role in the struggle for restoration of democracy in the country in the past and therefore there was nothing wrong in opting to move ahead hand-in-hand for the sake of the country once again.

“No hell is going to break loose because of our alliance. Indeed, we were together during our struggle at various times in the past and it’s no secret that we also helped once RJP-N leaders Rajendra Mahato and Anil Jha to become ministers,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, RJP-N presidium member Anil Kumar Jha said his party was ready to move ahead in keeping with the agreement between the two parties. “We opted for an alliance in good faith, so I hereby urge everybody not to doubt our motive,” he said.

A version of this article appears in print on January 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

