Nepal sees highest single day spike on Monday as coronavirus tally speeds past 6,000

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 451 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 6,211.
Of the newly infected, 416 are males and 35 females. In total, 5,740 males and 471 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
As of today, the infection has spread to 73 districts in the country.
The total cases of recovery have reached 1,041. Of the recovered persons, 937 are males while 104 females. In the last 24 hours, 67 persons — 60 males and seven females — have been discharged from health facilities following recovery.
On Sunday, 425 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 5,760.
KATHMANDU: There is a bidirectional relationship between the COVID-19 and diabetes, a UK-based study has suggested. In an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, on Friday, it has shown a possibility of bidirectional relationship between diabetes and the coronavirus infection. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday reported an additional case of Covid-19 related death in the country. A 36-year-old person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Gulmi district on Saturday night. He is the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the distri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 133,377 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method tests and 210,721 R Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's federal government said on Sunday it will provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in the number of cases led to a shortage of hospital beds. The coaches will increase Delhi's capacit Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared a few throwback pictures of his wife and actress Kirron Kher on her birthday alongside a sweet wish for her. On June 14, the actor took to the Twitter to share a few photos of his wife while apologising for not being with her on her birthday. Read More...
LONDON: More than 7.79 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 429,109 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur's run to the Champions League final left the players "on their knees" at the end of last season and the team did not have enough time to recover before the current Premier League campaign began, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said. The Frenchman said Spurs, who lost 2-0 Read More...
LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery," Afridi, 40, wro Read More...