Nepal sees highest single day spike on Monday as coronavirus tally speeds past 6,000

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 451 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 6,211.

Of the newly infected, 416 are males and 35 females. In total, 5,740 males and 471 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.

As of today, the infection has spread to 73 districts in the country.

The total cases of recovery have reached 1,041. Of the recovered persons, 937 are males while 104 females. In the last 24 hours, 67 persons — 60 males and seven females — have been discharged from health facilities following recovery.

On Sunday, 425 additional cases of coronavirus transmission had been listed, taking the nationwide count to 5,760.

