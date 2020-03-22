Nepal to shut all border points for a week

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to shut all it’s borders along India And China from 10 am on Monday for a week.

A meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held today made a decision to this effect.

The Home Ministry will inform districts sharing borders with the two countries in the North and the South regarding the cabinet decision.

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa today where the subject was brought into discussion, today.

The World Health Organisation had suggested that Nepal close all its border points in a bid to avert spreading of the epidemic.

