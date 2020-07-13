Nepal witnesses sharp spike in COVID-19 recovery cases on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal reported a sharp spike in daily recovery cases on Monday, logging the highest number of single-day Covid-19 recovery total in the country, till date.
As many as 1,705 persons earlier diagnosed with the infection have been discharged from various health care facilities across the country in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Population, more than 10,000 people have recovered from the disease, till date. The recovery tally has now advanced to 10,294.
As of today, 16,945 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported nation-wide–among which 144 cases were reported today– while the recovery rate of the COVID-19 infection in Nepal stands at a promising 60.75 percent.
Nepal has been witnessing a gradual decline in the number of newly detected cases of contraction atop an increase in the number of people being sent home following recovery.
This scenario has bagged loads of appreciation for the frontline health workers for their tireless efforts as the nation grapples with the health crisis.
However, it remains to be ascertained whether the declining trend of coronavirus infection cases is of a permanent nature, or if other factors — such as limited testing — are on play.
