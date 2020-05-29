THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Nepali Army has, in strong words, condemned fabricated reports in some Indian media which claim that the Chief of the NA refused to take instruction of the Prime Minister of Nepal to provide a rebuttal to the statement of Indian Army Chief on Nepal-India border dispute.

The military institution has, in a parallel, urged all Nepalis to refrain from believing in the fabricated falsities served with the intent to undermine the Nepali Army as an institution and its constitutional obligation.

Issuing a press release on Friday, NA said that its attention has been drawn to two articles published on in The Hindustan Times and tfipost.com and claimed that these write ups have been woven with ‘lies, innuendo and mischief’.

The army said that the articles titled “In a huge setback to PM Oli, Nepal’s new political map hits a Road block‘ in The Hindustan Times on May 27, 2020, and “Oli ordered Nepal Chief of Army to rebut Indian Army Chief’s remarks, the Nepalese General said ‘No Thanks'” in tfipost.com on May 28, 2020, have no founding.

“Nepali Army does function well within the parameters of the constitution, and maintains its glorious tradition of discipline, restraint and accountability and respect towards the highest executive office in the country.” The NA stressed the institution maintains that making unnecessary political statements or responding to the loaded queries from the media is not part of its job.

Nepal’s institutional ties with any of its counterparts anywhere in the world is guided by well considered need of the time, reciprocity and not at the cost of country’s independence, sovereignty and glorious values it stands for, the statement further reads.

In the release, the NA regrets the write-up and its contents which it says are scant respects to the truth and facts, to say the least.

NA further urges the readers, Nepali people in general and the media, in particular, to not give any credence to the contents which undermine the Nepali Army as an institution and its constitutional obligation.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had clarified a while ago, in the wake of Indian Army Chief’s statement, that it is not up to the Army to respond to these disputed issue and that only diplomatic dialogues would resolve existing matters between two countries.

