KATHMANDU: The Nepali Army on Wednesday sacked two of its high-ranking officers for offence related to discipline, chain-of-command and military conduct.

Brigadier General Surendra Singh Rawal and Colonel Anil Khadka were relieved of duty on being found guilty for going against the military chain-of-command.

Nepali Army’s Summary General Court upon investigation found the personnel guilty of knowingly defying written order from their immediate commander and thereby recommended action based on Military Act, 2063.

In a press release issued today, the military organisation said that it maintains its zero tolerance policy against anti-disciplinary activities for maintaining and furthering institutional strength.

