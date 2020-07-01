KATHMANDU: The Nepali Army on Wednesday sacked two of its high-ranking officers for offence related to discipline, chain-of-command and military conduct.
Brigadier General Surendra Singh Rawal and Colonel Anil Khadka were relieved of duty on being found guilty for going against the military chain-of-command.
Nepali Army’s Summary General Court upon investigation found the personnel guilty of knowingly defying written order from their immediate commander and thereby recommended action based on Military Act, 2063.
In a press release issued today, the military organisation said that it maintains its zero tolerance policy against anti-disciplinary activities for maintaining and furthering institutional strength.
BRIGHTON: Bruno Fernandes capped a fine individual performance with two goals and Mason Greenwood added another as Manchester United won 3-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish. Having stretched their unbeaten run in al Read More...
Kathmandu, June 30 As many as 38 persons, including 15 females, have been killed in various natural disasters across the country since the onset of monsoon. According to statistics updated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, at least 2009 households were directly affected by disasters which cause Read More...
Kathmandu, June 30 Over 300 taxi drivers today staged a protest at Minbhawan of Kathmandu, demanding that taxi service, which has been halted since March 24, be allowed to resume. Though coronavirus cases continue to grow across the country amidst the nationwide lockdown taxi drivers said they Read More...
Draw handed more momentum to title rivals Real Madrid Barca led twice through Costa own goal and Messi penalty Saul cancelled out Barca's goals with two converted spot kicks Barca have drawn three of six games since season resumed BARCELONA: Barcelona gave up more ground to Real M Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Scores of Nayab Subbas (non-gazetted first class officers) staged a protest in Singha Durbar today, demanding revision of the Federal Civil Service Bill passed by the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives. The bill was endorsed by the ho Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Two days after ranting against India, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today earned the wrath of Standing Committee members of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) who sought his resignation from the post of PM, some even from the post of NCP co-chair. Co-chair of the ruling NCP Read More...
WASHINGTON: New US COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as Read More...