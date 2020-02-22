Nepali Congress leader Mahat demands fair investigation into audio tape scandal

Himalayan News Service

Birgunj, February 21

Nepali Congress Deputy General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat has demanded a fair investigation into the Gokul Baskota audio tape scandal.

Speaking at a press conference organised by Nepal Press Union-Parsa in Birgunj today, Mahat suspected involvement of other persons in the scandal and said, “We can’t be sure that Baskota alone was involved in this scam. I hereby urge the authority concerned to investigate the matter and bring the truth to public.”

Further, the opposition leader condemned police high-handedness during its sister wing’s programme against corruption and asked the police administration not to side with the government neglecting the public. “It was sad the police baton-charged the students who were raising voice against corruption. It is unfortunate for the police to protect corrupts,” he said.

Regarding Baskota’s audio tape scandal, Mahat demanded that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should answer to the Parliament regarding it. “The ex-minister’s audio tape scandal has proved that the government is a band of corrupt people,” he said.

