Koirala hands over health materials to local levels

Himalayan News Service

Nawalpur, April 22

Nepali Congress General Secretary and House of Representatives lawmaker from Nawalpur constituency 1 Dr Sashank Koirala today provided health equipment and materials to the local levels in the district.

Koirala’s personal secretary Bharat Tiwari said health equipment was provided to enable health workers to carry out their duty safely and effectively.

The equipment was handed over to Nawalpur CDO Pitambar Adhikari today.

Health materials and equipment will be delivered to the local levels through the DAO and they will reach the concerned health facilities through the concerned local levels.

Koirala provided masks, sanitiser, PPE, thermal guns and gloves.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook