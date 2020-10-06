Nepali Congress issues whip to vote against Bhalubang as Province 5 capital

BUTWAL: Main opposition Nepali Congress has issued whip to its Provincial Assembly members to vote against Bhalubang as the permanent capital of Province 5.

The NC Parliamentary Party issued the whip in view of the Province 5, Provincial Assembly (PA) meeting scheduled for today taking a decision to determine the province capital through the voting process.

Leader of the opposition party in the Provincial Assembly, Birendra Kumar Kanaudiya shared that the NC parliamentary party has decided to vote against the proposal presented by the provincial government in the PA. He, however, said that the NC has no objection regarding the name of the province.

Although the NC has made this decision, the party leaders from Dang and Banke are said to be preparing to vote in favour of Dang as the permanent capital of Province 5.

Province 5 Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Kul Prasad KC on October 2 presented a proposal in the provincial Assembly with Bhalubang as the permanent capital and Lumbini as the name of the Province, following a decision of the provincial government.

Nepali Congress lawmakers on Monday resorted to vandalism inside the Provincial Assembly of Province 5 over the naming of the provincial capital.

Angered by the ruling party’s unilateral attempt to pass the proposal that sought to declare Dang Deukhuri as the province’s permanent capital without bothering to make public the report of the special committee set up by the PA earlier, NC lawmakers flew off the handle and PA furniture faced their wrath.