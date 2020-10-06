Nepali Congress issues whip to vote against Bhalubang as Province 5 capital

BUTWAL: Main opposition Nepali Congress has issued whip to its Provincial Assembly members to vote against Bhalubang as the permanent capital of Province 5.
The NC Parliamentary Party issued the whip in view of the Province 5, Provincial Assembly (PA) meeting scheduled for today taking a decision to determine the province capital through the voting process.
Leader of the opposition party in the Provincial Assembly, Birendra Kumar Kanaudiya shared that the NC parliamentary party has decided to vote against the proposal presented by the provincial government in the PA. He, however, said that the NC has no objection regarding the name of the province.
Although the NC has made this decision, the party leaders from Dang and Banke are said to be preparing to vote in favour of Dang as the permanent capital of Province 5.
Province 5 Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Kul Prasad KC on October 2 presented a proposal in the provincial Assembly with Bhalubang as the permanent capital and Lumbini as the name of the Province, following a decision of the provincial government.
Nepali Congress lawmakers on Monday resorted to vandalism inside the Provincial Assembly of Province 5 over the naming of the provincial capital.
Angered by the ruling party’s unilateral attempt to pass the proposal that sought to declare Dang Deukhuri as the province’s permanent capital without bothering to make public the report of the special committee set up by the PA earlier, NC lawmakers flew off the handle and PA furniture faced their wrath.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 A group of kids fly kites ahead of Dashain festival in the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Saturday. Pictures by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
Boys from poor family get medical treatment with financial assistance from Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation BAJURA: Two sons of Raghu Sarki of Kolti in Budhinanda Municipality-2, Bajura district have returned home after receiving treatment in a hospital in Kathmandu. Gobindra Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,440 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 89,263. Among the new cases, 1531 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 23,50 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nineteen more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Thursday. Of the 19 people to have succumbed to the disease, five were women while 14 were men including a 3-ye Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,531 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Read Also: Nepal’s coronavirus tally nearing 90,000-mark, 2,440 new infections reported Monday Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,178 new infections today. Meanwhile, 103 ne Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Coronavirus cases in Kathmandu show no signs of slowing down Till date, 1,088,229 Read More...
MUNICH: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored four goals including a stoppage-time penalty to give the German champions a 4-3 home win over Hertha Berlin in a pulsating Bundesliga clash on Sunday. The result left Bayern fourth in the standings on six points from three games, one behind the to Read More...
KAVRE: Everest Awakening successfully organised a three-day long nature photography workshop for Nepali climbers and tour guides in Gurdung Dada, Kavre. According to organiser, senior photographer Kishor Shrestha shared his photography skills to 13 climbers, tour guides and tourism entreprene Read More...