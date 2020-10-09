Geta Medical College should start services soon: Kailali NSU

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district.

Demanding immediate operation of the both the college and the teaching hospital, students halted traffic for hours and staged demonstrated in-front of the under-construction facility, this afternoon.

The protesters along with local leaders, who had gathered at Aatariya Bazaar, had rallied to the college.

NSU youth leader Jagat Mahara said it is an irony that no decision has been taken so far for the operation of the hospital even at the final stage of its construction.

An estimated budget of around four billion rupees has already been spent for the construction of the health facility.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook