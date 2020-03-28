NC submits memo to high-level committee

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 27

Nepali Congress submitted a 16-point memorandum to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Ishwar Pokhrel, who is also chairperson of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, demanding proper handling of the disease outbreak.

The memorandum was submitted by NC Chief Whip Balkrishna Khand on behalf of the main opposition party today.

The NC said doctors, health workers and nurses, who were working on the frontline amid COVID-19 scare, needed full support of the government and people.

The party also lambasted the government for taking safety of medical workers lightly and demanded that they be provided with necessary personal protective equipment.

“The government has failed to make arrangement of necessary health equipment, testing kits and other logistics at the time of global pandemic of deadly disease.

Therefore, we urge the government to import essential medical equipment from foreign countries without any delay to prevent further spread of COV- ID-19 by utilising the nationwide lockdown period,” read the memorandum.

The NC has also demanded quality face masks and PPE for security personnel deployed in the field to enforce the lockdown.

