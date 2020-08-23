POKHARA: Nepali Congress, Kaski has urged the Gandaki province government and local levels to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in Kaski district to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community level. The district has been totally shutdown following the prohibitory order clamped five days ago.
As the risk of coronavirus pandemic has become more pronounced due to the negligence of the government, the local levels have to continue the prohibition while giving appropriate options to the general public, urged NC Kaski chapter.
Issuing a press release on Sunday, District President of the main opposition party Krishna KC asked for stricter prohibition in the district to prevent the contagion from spreading uncontrollably despite the lives of the public becoming difficult during the period.
NC also rejected the idea of transforming the Western Regional hospital to Covid-19 treatment hospital.
The party in the statement also asked the provincial government and local levels to act responsibly and address the difficulties of the people during the prohibition.
The statement also urged people to be careful during this time and follow strict guidelines to avoid contracting the infection
