Nepali migrant worker rescued in UK

LONDON: The Nepali Embassy in the United Kingdom has rescued a Nepali migrant worker who was working as a helper at a residential house.
The worker was rescued after he was forcibly thrown out of the house he was working in.
According to Spokesperson at the Embassy, Sharad Raj Aran, the worker was found stranded at the park and is now kept at a house of a Nepali businessperson.
Aran added that his visa had expired and is extended until July 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. He will be sent back to Nepal after the resumption of international flights to Nepal, the Embassy said.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
More than 5.82 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. New York Mayor B Read More...
BAJURA: A woman who returned from India earlier this week gave birth to a child at a quarantine centre in Achham district this morning. Suna Nepali (26) of Thanti, Mellekh Rural Municipality-3 delivered a baby in the quarantine centre, according to local health post incharge Narendra Shah. Aux Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Policy Institute (NPI), a free-thinking international think tank of global Nepali diaspora, has presented its observations and remarks on the government’s recent announcement on national policies and programs for the fiscal year 2077/78. With the surge of the coronavirus pandem Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Locals of Jokaha in Ishanath Municipality-6 clashed with police after the authorities attempted to transfer two COVID-19 patients from a local quarantine facility to an isolation ward in Garuda of the district. Two persons at Jokaha Madarsha were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read More...
Twitter says Trump broke rules on 'glorifying violence' Move follows Trump tweet on Minneapolis unrest Violence follows death of black man pinned down by police Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence", afte Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday confirmed that 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the nationwide tally to 1,212. This has yet again broken the record of single-day cases in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the Na Read More...