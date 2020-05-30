Nepali migrant worker rescued in UK

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LONDON: The Nepali Embassy in the United Kingdom has rescued a Nepali migrant worker who was working as a helper at a residential house.

The worker was rescued after he was forcibly thrown out of the house he was working in.

According to Spokesperson at the Embassy, Sharad Raj Aran, the worker was found stranded at the park and is now kept at a house of a Nepali businessperson.

Aran added that his visa had expired and is extended until July 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. He will be sent back to Nepal after the resumption of international flights to Nepal, the Embassy said.

