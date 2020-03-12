Nepali national among WEF’s Class of 2020 of Young Global Leaders

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Nepali national, Pradip Pariyar, has been chosen by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for its Class of 2020 of Young Global Leaders.

Pariyar’s name was included in a list of 115 Young Global Leaders from all over the world for its new class.

In a notice, WEF stated, “This year’s class includes a decorated Olympian and World Cup winner, the youngest Prime Minister of Finland, an accomplished and pioneering digital journalist in Africa, an advocate of social justice and reform in Nepal and a human rights lawyer fighting for an inclusive society in Ethiopia and beyond.”

Pariyar was selected from the South Asian region along with nine others including young leaders and entrepreneurs from India, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Bhutan.

Executive Chairperson of Samata Foundation, Nepal, Pariyar is introduced by WEF as a pioneering advocate for equality and social justice. He leads Samata Foundation, a leading think tank and advocacy organisation for the Dalits and other marginalised people.

Pariyar specialises in youth empowerment, capacity building of media professionals and peace building, states Samata Foundation, adding that he dreams of a just Nepal, a cohesive society where individual potential, competence, edification and hard slog defines a person rather than their birth.

He has also served as the president of the Association of Youth Organization Nepal (AYON) and as a member of the high-level National Youth Policy and Youth Vision 2025 Task Force at the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Nepal. Pariyar is a recipient of the Youth Leadership Award for his contributions and was recognised internationally for his work by Asia 21 Young Leaders and with an IMF/World Bank Fellowship.

The mission of the Forum of Young Global Leaders is to create a dynamic global community of exceptional people with the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world.

Prior to Pariyar, Gagan Thapa of the Nepali Congress, had been selected as a Young Global Leader in the year 2015 for this contributions as a young political leader.

