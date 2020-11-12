Nepali nominated for British award

KATHMANDU: A former Gurkha soldier has been nominated for the prestigious Paul Stephenson Unsung Hero Award 2020.
Rajan Kumar Chhetri, currently living in the UK, is the first Nepali nominated for this award set up in the name of Paul Stephenson, a famous social worker. His nomination is for his years of contribution to social work.
Chhetri served in the British Army between 1985 till 2001. Following his retirement, he has been working for the welfare of the Nepali community in the UK and also for the protection of their rights.
A noted social activist of Bheerkot Municipality, Syangja, Chhetri has touched many lives in Nepal and the UK through his community activities in the areas of health and education.
“We are proud of his nomination for this award. Even as he lives in the UK at present, Chhetri is always involved in Bheerkot Municipality’s development. He has been making whole-hearted contribution to many social causes,” said spokesperson of the municipality, Dipendra KC.
