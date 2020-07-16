THT Online

KATHMANDU: Photo Journalist Club (PJC) and National Forum of Photo Journalists (NFPJ) have condemned the attitude of media houses failing to provide professional security to working photo-journalists amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, PJC and NFPJ jointly issued a press release stating that problems including laying-off of photo journalists, slashing their salaries have been frequent tendencies witnessed across media houses.

Allegations that media houses were using the ongoing crisis as an excuse to get out of paying their employees were pressed by the groups of photo-journalists.

They, in strong words, stated that the photo-journalists would not back down against the unprofessional and erroneous doings of the media houses.

