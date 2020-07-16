THT Online

KATHMANDU: Federation of Nepali Photojournalists (FNPJ) has condemned the attitude of media houses failing to provide professional security to the working photojournalists amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Federation along with the Photojournalist Club issued a press release stating that problems including laying-off of photo journalists, slashing their salaries has been a frequent tendency witnessed across media houses.

Allegations that media houses were using the ongoing crisis as an excuse to get out of paying their employees, were pressed by the Federation.

The Federation in strong words stated that the photojournalists would not back down against the unprofessional and erroneous doings of the media houses.

