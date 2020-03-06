Nepali student elected Cambridge SU President

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Nepali student has been elected as the President of the Students’ Union (SU) at the University of Cambridge.

Aastha Dahal was elected the SU President (Postgraduate) in one of the oldest universities of the United Kingdom, according to Cambridge’s student publication, Varsity.

In the election, Dahal comfortably won the position of Postgraduate President, winning 1,395 votes of a total of 2,744. The other candidate, Luisa Deragon, received just 708 votes, while Re-Open Nominations (RON) received 641, further stated the publication.

THT Online got in touch with Dahal. “Up until now there were two student unions in Cambridge, the undergraduate union and the graduate union. Following a referendum the two unions are now merging to form a single Cambridge students’ union,” she shared.

Dahal added, “It feels exciting to be part of this new structure. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who showed me support. The moral support of my college, St Edmund’s College, was what kept me going. I had an incredible campaign team with inspiring, fearless and driven friends. And I had so much love and support from Nepal too. It still feels surreal though.”

With this, she will jointly lead the students’ union of Cambridge with the SU President (Undergraduate) Ben Margolis, representing postgraduate and undergraduate students respectively.

Dahal is a PhD student at the Institute of Criminology, University of Cambridge. She is pursuing her PhD in Policing of Domestic Violence in Nepal.

