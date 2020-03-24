Nepalis stranded at far-western border points to be sent home for quarantine

TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: The federal government has instructed local administrations to make necessary arrangements for sending Nepali citizens stranded at Dhangadhi and Gaddachouki border points to their respective districts.

Preparations were going on to transport the Nepalis stranded at the border for over 20 hours to their respective districts, in the midst of the lockdown, after receiving a directive from the federal government, stated Chief District Officer (CDO) of Kailali district, Yagyaraj Bohara.

Details of the those stuck at the border points were being collected following which they will be transported to their districts, added CDO Bohara.

It has been reported that those sent back to their home districts would be quarantined in their cities, municipalities or rural municipalities, for which respective province governments will allocate the required budget.

Nepali citizens have been stranded at the border points in Kailali and Kanchanpur districts since Monday evening.

