Nepalis stranded in US, Spain face difficulties as authorities still indecisive about repatriation plan

KATHMANDU: The Embassy of Nepal in Spain has said a list of 23 stranded Nepalis, who have applied for repatriation by filling in a form on the embassy’s website till June 8, has been forwarded to the authorities concerned in Nepal.

The embassy also said, information regarding repatriation flights from Spain and other European countries, airfare, airport name, travel agent’s contact for ticket booking, among others details, will be made available once the concerned bodies in Nepal informed them.

Likewise, the Embassy of Nepal in Washington DC, United States also said the details of repatriation flights, airfare, among other details to be arranged by the government of Nepal for those stranded in the US will be made available once the authorities inform.

The embassy has further urged Nepalis to keep patience since regular flights from the US has been put to halt due to lockdown imposed to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, according to the Southern Regional Coordination Committee (SRCC) of NRNA Thailand, more than 60 stranded Nepali students in Phuket and Koh Phagang will fly for Kathmandu on 17 June.

