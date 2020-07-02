Nepalis win the Global Humanitarian Award

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepali individuals and an organisation have been recognized among those helping humanity fight the Covid-19 crisis.

They were presented with the Global Humanitarian Award under two sections during a prestigious event organised by World Humanitarian Drive (WHD). Organisation “Youth Council in Action for Nepal” was awarded under the category of Excellence in Education and Research while individuals Nishchal Baniya from Hetauda and Ashwin Karki from Pokhara were awarded for their Excellence in Social Service.

‘Stars of Covid’ is part of WHD founder Abdul Basit Syed’s initiative called ‘Honouring the Honourable’. Since the initiative started in 2018, it has inspired millions across the world as the medium to encourage, recognise and felicitate those who have contributed for the welfare of the society and the world.

The major objective of the event was to show gratitude and honour to the incredible volunteers who have been contributing to the betterment of humanity, especially during the present Covid-19 crisis. When the entire world was under lockdown and afraid to step out of their homes (rightfully so), these individuals and organisations were able to lend a helping hand to those in need.

The nomination process for the event started on April 27, 2020. Over 1,600 nominations from all the seven continents were received for the event, receiving global recognition in such a short period.

The online honouring ceremony was held on June 28, 2020. The ceremony was witnessed by chief guests Fatmir Sejdiu, Former President of Kosovo; Madhav Kumar Nepal, Former Prime Minister of Nepal; and Pedro I Altamirano, President of the National Assembly, Andalusia- Spain; along with Abdul Basit Syed, Founder Chairman of WHD.

The session was moderated by Robin Marsh, Secretary-General of UPF (UK).

