Nepal’s Aviation Authority urges int’l airlines not to initiate new bookings

KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has asked all international airlines operating to and from Nepal to not initiate any bookings for scheduled or passenger chartered flights originating from or with destination to Nepal.
“It has come to our notice that some international airlines have commenced booking for commercial passenger flights to and from Nepal,” the Authority said, issuing a notice on Saturday, adding that Nepal has suspended all commercial passenger flights other than repatriation flights.
Moreover, CAAN stated that permission to operate passenger repatriation flight also requires processing through the diplomatic channel.
All domestic and international flights stand suspended till June 30 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
CHITWAN, JUNE 5 Fifteen years have passed since the infamous Bandarmudhe bomb blast, but the victims of the incident are still awaiting justice. The bomb blast carried out by the then rebelling CPN Maoist on a passenger bus at Madi of southern Chitwan had taken the lives of 38 people, leaving Read More...
CHARLOTTE: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equ Read More...
BUFFALO: Dozens of Buffalo police officers stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head. Prosecutors were investigating the encounter captured by a TV crew Read More...
LOS ANGELES: After making headlines a week ago in a Forbes report for not being a billionaire, Kylie Jenner on June 4 was ranked at Number 1 by Forbes in its annual world's highest paid celebrities list. She was followed by musician Kanye West, who is married to her half-sister Kim Kadarshian Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 5 Sudurpaschim Province has halted collection of throat swab samples for five days. Province Health Directorate Office Dhangadi said it had stopped collecting swab samples as more than 1,000 swabs were on hold and left to be tested. “We have more than 1,000 swab samples yet Read More...
KATHMANDU: Joining a growing list of Hollywood celebrities donating to organisations working for equal rights during the 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the US, actor Leonardo DiCaprio too has announced donations while urging others to take action. Taking to Twitter on June 5, the Once Upon A T Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has scheduled a chartered flight for Narita in Japan on Sunday. The flight has been scheduled to operate on the request of a travel agency. In a press release issued by the NAC, on Thursday, it stated that the Nepali Embassy in Japan has no role in o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forbes has named BTS as one of Top 50 highest-paid celebrities in the world on its latest annual list out on June 4. The K-pop band is placed at 47 on the list with an estimated $50 million pretax income. Soompi quotes Forbes as stating, “The K-pop supergroup grossed $170 million o Read More...