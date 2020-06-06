Nepal | June 07, 2020

Nepal’s Aviation Authority urges int’l airlines not to initiate new bookings

Published: June 06, 2020 10:15 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has asked all international airlines operating to and from Nepal to not initiate any bookings for scheduled or passenger chartered flights originating from or with destination to Nepal.

“It has come to our notice that some international airlines have commenced booking for commercial passenger flights to and from Nepal,” the Authority said, issuing a notice on Saturday, adding that Nepal has suspended all commercial passenger flights other than repatriation flights.

Moreover, CAAN stated that permission to operate passenger repatriation flight also requires processing through the diplomatic channel.

All domestic and international flights stand suspended till June 30 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Notice from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal

