Nepal’s coronavirus count crosses 12,000-mark with 554 new cases recorded today

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 554 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking Nepal’s total COVID-19 count to 12,309.

434 males and 120 females are among the newly infected persons. In total, 10,940 males and 1,369 females have contracted the disease.

Likewise, 136 recoveries were reported today — 118 of them males 18 females. With this, total recovery cases have reached 2,834 including 2,592 males and 242 females.

As of today, COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country, stated the Ministry.

In a sad turn of events, yet another COVID-19 fatality was reported by the Health Ministry today. With this, death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country has reached 28.

On Friday, 593 new cases had taken the nationwide tally to 11,755.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook