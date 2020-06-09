Nepal’s coronavirus fatality toll climbs to 15 on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported an additional coronavirus death on Tuesday, as it’s official Covid-19 death toll steps on 15.

The deceased is a 68-year-old male of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11. He was transferred from Narayani Community Hospital where he was undergoing treatment to Bharatpur Hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday evening.

According to Dr Shreeram Tiwari, Medical Superintendent at Bharatpur Hospital, the patient died at 7:05 am today. He had asthma.

The Health Ministry, in its confirmation statement, said that the person was a hypertensive and a diabetic too and had developed pneumonia.

This is the first Covid-19 death to be recorded in Chitwan.

