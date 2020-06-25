Nepal’s coronavirus tally crosses 11,000-mark with 434 new cases reported on Thursday

KATHMANDU: With 434 new cases of the coronavirus infection detected on Thursday, Nepal’s COVID-19 count has reached 11,162, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
Among the newly infected persons, 386 are males while 48 females. In total, 10,020 males and 1,142 females have contracted the infection, as of today.
Likewise, 312 recoveries were reported today, 293 of them males and 19 females. With this, total recovery cases have reached 2,650 including 2,434 males and 216 females.
As of today, 76 of 77 districts in the country have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. Rasuwa in Bagmati Province is the only district where no case of infection has been detected, stated the Ministry.
Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 related fatalities were confirmed by the Health Ministry today.
On Wednesday, 629 new cases had taken the nationwide tally past to 10,728.
