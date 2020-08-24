Nepal’s Covid-19 count crosses 32,000-mark with 743 new cases logged today

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 743 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 32,678.
Of the newly infected persons, 246 are females while 497 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,234 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 224 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the disease, a total of 18,806 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 175 recoveries were recorded in Nepal.
As of today, there are 13,715 active cases of infection in the country while 11,275 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 9,154 people are under institutional isolation while 4,561 are under home isolation.
At present, two districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Mustang and Humla. Meanwhile, seven districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, and Bara — have over 500 active cases of infection.
Eight more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 157.
On Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 31,935 with 818 new recorded cases.
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, on Sunday. A 68-year-old, who had been admitted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, died in course of treatment at the hospital facility, on Sunday evening, according to the Hospital.