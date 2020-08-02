Nepal’s COVID-19 count reaches 20,332 with 246 new cases detected on Sunday

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 246 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide count to 20,332.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 8,861 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 391,270 PCR tests have been carried out in total.

Following recovery from the contagion, 111 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 14,603.

Meanwhile, One COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country stands at 57.

According to MoHP, there are 10,934 persons in quarantines while 5,672 persons are in isolation.

On Saturday, Nepal’s Covid-19 count had crossed 20,000 with 315 new cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook