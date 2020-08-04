Nepal’s COVID-19 count stands at 21,009 with 259 new cases detected on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 259 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking the nationwide count to 21,009.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 7,687 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours.
Among the new cases, 62 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.
Following recovery from the contagion, 65 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 15,026.
As of today, there are 5,925 active cases of infection across the country.
At present, four districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, three districts — Rautahat, Mahottari, and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.
One COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country stands at 58.
On Monday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 20,750 with 418 new recorded cases.
