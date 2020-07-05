Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll at 34, five fatalities recorded in the last six days

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 34 coronavirus related fatalities so far with five deaths logged in the last six days.

Nepal had recorded the first-ever death attributed to the contagion on May 14. A 29-year-old new mother from Bahrabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk died with coronavirus.

Ministry of Health and Population on Monday recorded the 30th death toll in the country. A 30-year-old man from Rautahat who died during treatment in a Lalitpur based hospital was diagnosed with the disease. He was brought to Star Hospital for treatment on June 27,at 4:00 pm, and he passed away on the same day.

The 31st death was confirmed on Wednesday when a 45-year-old male from Ramaroshan Rural Municipality-5 in Achham district of far-western Nepal tested positive for COVID-19 post demise. He passed away the on June 28 during course of treatment.

Similarly, MoHP on Friday confirmed the 32nd coronavirus related death of a 85-year-old man from New Baneshwor in Kathmandu who had passed away on July 1 in HAMS Hospital, Kathmandu. He had tested positive a day earlier. He was the sixth person to succumb to COVID-19 in Bagmati Province.

Likewise, the 33rd victim was a male aged 75, a resident of Devdaha Municipality in Rupandehi district. His contraction was confirmed post his death on Thursday. He breathed his last during the course of treatment on on July 1.

Similarly, the 34th death was a 44-year-old male of Palungtar Municipality-7, Gorkha, who died during the course of treatment on Saturday. The swab sample of the deceased had been collected on Thursday for COVID-19 testing, which came out positive on Friday confirming the transmission.

Three of the five deaths attributed to covid-19 were confirmed post demise with all of them having underlying health conditions.

